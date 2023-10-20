RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden to ask Congress for $45 bn for Israel
October 20, 2023  10:10
President Joe Biden told Americans that the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel. Biden, in a Oval Office address on Thursday, said that they remain "vital for America's national security" as he prepared to ask Congress for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries. 

"History has taught us when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction," Biden said. "They keep going. And the cost and the threat to America and the world keep rising," he said.

He's expected to ask for $105 billion on Friday, including $60 billion for Ukraine, much of which would replenish US weapons stockpiles provided earlier.
