50 nations to join India's biggest naval exercise

India will showcase its increasing maritime prowess at a nine-day mega naval exercise it will host in February that is set to see participation of over 50 countries against the backdrop of increasingly fractious global geopolitical environment and China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.



Navies from the US, Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are set to be among the participating nations in the 'Milan' exercise to be conducted off Visakhapatnam from February 19 to 27 next year, officials said on Friday.



The upcoming exercise will be the biggest multilateral military wargame to be hosted by India ever and it will feature large-force manoeuvres, advanced air defence operations, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface drills, they said.



It is learnt that all key participating nations will send their platforms and personnel for the wargame that will take place in the Arabian Sea. The drills would also feature in sub-surface and air domains.



The Milan is a biennial multilateral naval exercise which was initiated by the Indian Navy in 1995.



Originally conceived in consonance with India's 'Look East Policy', the exercise expanded in ensuing years with New Delhi's 'Act East Policy' and Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.



In 2022, 39 countries participated in Milan exercise. -- PTI

