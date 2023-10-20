RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 million Gazans flee homes, 12,500 injured
October 20, 2023  10:59
Palestinians work amidst rubble at the site of an Israeli strike. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza's population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. The airstrikes continued overnight Friday in southern Gaza and ambulances transported the wounded to Gaza's second-largest hospital, Nasser, in Khan Younis. 

 The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from US President Joe Biden. 

 The war that began on October 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 12,500 others have been wounded.
