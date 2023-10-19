RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vinegar being used to treat wounds, says Gaza doc
October 19, 2023  15:17
image
Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon working in Gaza, posts this image alongside, writing, "Vinegar from the corner shop to treat pseuodomonas bacterial wound infections. Its come to that."

Israel is likely to launch a possible ground invasion of Gaza against Hamas for its unprecedented attack on the country that killed more than 1,400 people.

About 200 people are being held as captives in Gaza by Hamas militants. In turn, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,778 people. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities in Gaza said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Injury concern for India? Hardik Pandya limps off the field
Injury concern for India? Hardik Pandya limps off the field

India suffered an early setback in their World Cup contest against Bangladesh when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in Pune on Thursday.

Deve Gowda Sacks C M Ibrahim
Deve Gowda Sacks C M Ibrahim

Was C M Ibrahim's Rediff Interview the last straw for Deve Gowda?

Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'political pressure'
Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'political pressure'

The institute recently announced the 'Journalism for Peace' award for three independent journalists - Tora Agarwala, Safina Nabi and Sonal Pateria. The awards were scheduled to be given on October 18.

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Kuldeep, Jadeja put the brakes on Bangladesh
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Kuldeep, Jadeja put the brakes on Bangladesh

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Do Katrina-Salman Look Hot? VOTE!
Do Katrina-Salman Look Hot? VOTE!

If this teaser picture from their song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3 is any indication, the answer is a big fat YES!

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances