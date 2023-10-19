Vinegar being used to treat wounds, says Gaza doc





Israel is likely to launch a possible ground invasion of Gaza against Hamas for its unprecedented attack on the country that killed more than 1,400 people.





About 200 people are being held as captives in Gaza by Hamas militants. In turn, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,778 people. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities in Gaza said.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon working in Gaza, posts this image alongside, writing, "Vinegar from the corner shop to treat pseuodomonas bacterial wound infections. Its come to that."