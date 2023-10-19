RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra, pilot taken to hospital
October 19, 2023  18:43
Representational image
Representational image
A training aircraft with two people on board crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday evening, the police said. 

The pilot and one more person on board the plane, which belonged to a private flight training academy, were taken to a hospital, they said, without providing details about possible injuries to them in the crash in Baramati taluka of the western Maharashtra district. 

"A training aircraft belonging to Redbird institute (Redbird Flight Training Academy) crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka at around 5 pm. The pilot and one more person, may be the co-pilot, were on board, and they were taken to a hospital," said Prabhakar More, inspector, Baramati police station. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and further details were awaited.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat
New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat

Trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will be known as 'Namo Bharat', official sources said.

Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends
Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends

Disappointing quarterly earnings numbers and revenue forecast from IT services company Wipro also weighed on investor sentiments. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 65,629.24 points. During the...

Stand with Israel in its darkest hour, Sunak tells Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Stand with Israel in its darkest hour, Sunak tells Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Thursday pledged to stand with Israel in its "darkest hour" and welcomed the opening of a humanitarian corridor into Gaza as he held talks with the country's top leadership during his two-day visit to...

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Mahmudulla's late flourish props Bangladesh
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Mahmudulla's late flourish props Bangladesh

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting
India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal is set to attend a two-day meeting from October 23 at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, that would focus on finding solutions and giving the 'necessary political push' for at...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances