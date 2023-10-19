RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
This is our darkest hour: Netanyahu tells Sunak
October 19, 2023  16:47
image
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu tells Rishi Sunak that the British "fought the Nazis 80 years ago. Hamas are the new Nazis." Netanyahu thanked the UK PM for coming to Israel and said that the visit is a "strong statement of support." 

Referring to the fight against the Nazis in the Second World War, Netanyahu tells Sunak: "80 years ago the world stood with you during your darkest hour. This is our darkest hour -- the world's darkest hour."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israel deploys hundreds of tanks, soldiers on Gaza border
Israel deploys hundreds of tanks, soldiers on Gaza border

Israeli tanks and troops mounted on armoured vehicles were deployed in the region, seeming to suggest that a ground assault on Hamas in their backyard, Gaza, could begin any time soon.

NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation
NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation

Government authorities in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra have issued a notice to NCP legislator Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is the BJP's Lok Sabha member, directing them to pay Rs 137 crore fine for...

Daewoo plans India comeback in new avatar, to launch electronics, EV
Daewoo plans India comeback in new avatar, to launch electronics, EV

Posco Daewoo, the South Korean conglomerate whose Cielo sedan and Matiz hatchback were once the pride of Indian car owners, is looking to re-enter India. And its return journey is riding on plans to sell electric bikes and e-cycles....

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends
Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends

Disappointing quarterly earnings numbers and revenue forecast from IT services company Wipro also weighed on investor sentiments. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 65,629.24 points. During the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances