This is our darkest hour: Netanyahu tells Sunak

This is our darkest hour: Netanyahu tells SunakOctober 19, 2023 16:47
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu tells Rishi Sunak that the British "fought the Nazis 80 years ago. Hamas are the new Nazis." Netanyahu thanked the UK PM for coming to Israel and said that the visit is a "strong statement of support."
Referring to the fight against the Nazis in the Second World War, Netanyahu tells Sunak: "80 years ago the world stood with you during your darkest hour. This is our darkest hour -- the world's darkest hour."
