RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana poll: Cash, gold worth Rs 165cr seized so far
October 19, 2023  00:26
File image
File image
Unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables and freebies worth over Rs 165 crore were seized in poll-bound Telangana till Wednesday as part of enforcement of model code of conduct which came into force in the state on October 9.                 

A total of Rs 77.87 crore in cash, gold, silver and other valuables worth around Rs 62.73 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 8.99 crore, ganja valued at Rs 7.55 crore and other items/ freebies worth Rs 8.64 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday.                 

From October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till October 18 (9 am), the total cumulative seizures by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 165 crore, it said.                 

The state goes to the polls on November 30. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Drug case accused Lalit Patil held in Bengaluru, claims he was made to run
Drug case accused Lalit Patil held in Bengaluru, claims he was made to run

He was on Wednesday produced before a magistrate in suburban Andheri which remanded him in police custody till October 23 in the same mephedrone seizure case.

Pak Rangers open fire, 2 BSF personnel injured
Pak Rangers open fire, 2 BSF personnel injured

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire around 8.15 am on Tuesday on the troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector, following which the BSF jawans fired in retaliation, the BSF said in a statement.

Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends
Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell by nearly 3 per cent, the most among the 30 frontline companies. Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other major laggards. In...

Manipur guv stopped by Kuki Zo women seeking separate administration
Manipur guv stopped by Kuki Zo women seeking separate administration

The governor was on her way to visit two relief camps at ECA Church Songgel and ECA Church Tuibong in the district where hundreds of Kukis have taken refuge since the ethnic strife broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, the police added.

Rohit jumps to 6th in ICC ODI rankings; Gill stays 2nd!
Rohit jumps to 6th in ICC ODI rankings; Gill stays 2nd!

Rohit Sharma jumped five places to sixth in the ICC ODI ranking for batters.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances