Telangana poll: Cash, gold worth Rs 165cr seized so far

Telangana poll: Cash, gold worth Rs 165cr seized so farOctober 19, 2023 00:26
Unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables and freebies worth over Rs 165 crore were seized in poll-bound Telangana till Wednesday as part of enforcement of model code of conduct which came into force in the state on October 9.
A total of Rs 77.87 crore in cash, gold, silver and other valuables worth around Rs 62.73 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 8.99 crore, ganja valued at Rs 7.55 crore and other items/ freebies worth Rs 8.64 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday.
From October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till October 18 (9 am), the total cumulative seizures by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 165 crore, it said.
The state goes to the polls on November 30. -- PTI
