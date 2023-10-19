Sunak, Netanyahu hold private meeting





Sunak landed in Israel on Thursday for a two-day visit to the Middle East to hold talks with regional leaders in an effort to prevent further escalation of conflict and push for humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza amid the ongoing crisis in the region. "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always," Sunak tweeted as he landed in Tel Aviv.

Office of the Prime Minister of Israel tweets, "Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a private meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The leaders will also hold an expanded meeting, at the conclusion of which they will issue statements to the media."