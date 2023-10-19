RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sunak in Israel: Palestinians are victims of Hamas
October 19, 2023  16:39
UK PM Rishi Sunak in Isarel: Sunak says all of us have been shocked at the scenes of the hospital blast this week and mourns the loss of innocent civilian life everywhere.

He stresses that Palestinian civilians are victims of Hamas too and welcomes Israel's decision to let aid into the Gaza Strip.

The UK will increase aid to region and try to get more support for people there as quickly as possible, he says.
'Don't know how long it'll take Israel to heal'
'Don't know how long it'll take Israel to heal'

'The unity among Israelis is such that the killing of the many Israelis is like a personal loss.' 'They feel as if they have lost someone from their own family. The whole of Israel is sad.'

Israel deploys hundreds of tanks, soldiers on Gaza border
Israel deploys hundreds of tanks, soldiers on Gaza border

Israeli tanks and troops mounted on armoured vehicles were deployed in the region, seeming to suggest that a ground assault on Hamas in their backyard, Gaza, could begin any time soon.

NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation
NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation

Government authorities in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra have issued a notice to NCP legislator Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is the BJP's Lok Sabha member, directing them to pay Rs 137 crore fine for...

Daewoo plans India comeback in new avatar, to launch electronics, EV
Daewoo plans India comeback in new avatar, to launch electronics, EV

Posco Daewoo, the South Korean conglomerate whose Cielo sedan and Matiz hatchback were once the pride of Indian car owners, is looking to re-enter India. And its return journey is riding on plans to sell electric bikes and e-cycles....

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

