Sunak in Israel: Palestinians are victims of Hamas

Sunak in Israel: Palestinians are victims of HamasOctober 19, 2023 16:39
UK PM Rishi Sunak in Isarel: Sunak says all of us have been shocked at the scenes of the hospital blast this week and mourns the loss of innocent civilian life everywhere.
He stresses that Palestinian civilians are victims of Hamas too and welcomes Israel's decision to let aid into the Gaza Strip.
The UK will increase aid to region and try to get more support for people there as quickly as possible, he says.
