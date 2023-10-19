RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC issues notice to Delhi police on pleas of NewsClick chief, HR head
October 19, 2023  13:04
Prabir Purkaystha
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Delhi police on pleas filed by Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and website's human resources head Amit Chakraborty challenging their arrest under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over alleged Chinese funding to promote anti-national propaganda. 

 A bench of Justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra sought a response from Delhi Police and posted the matter for hearing on October 30. Purkayastha and Chakraborty moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's order upholding the trial court order remanding them to police custody. 

They have since been remanded to judicial custody. 

 
