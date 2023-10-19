RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended
October 19, 2023  14:30

The Supreme Court has extended the interim bail granted earlier to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case till November 6 when his plea for regular bail will be taken up for hearing. 

 A bench of justices A S Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi had taken note of the mentioning of the plea by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain. List the matter on 06th November, 2023 at 3 pm before the bench comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Bela M Trivedi. 

The interim bail, granted earlier, is extended till the next date of hearing..., the bench said in its order passed on October 10. Prior to this, the top court had extended the interim bail of Jain till October 9 and asked him to not make the pendency of the proceedings before it a ruse to delay the trial in the case.
