Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 83.23 against US dollar

The rupee traded in a narrow range to settle 5 paise higher at 83.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking softening crude prices in the international markets amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties.





However, foreign fund outflows, a weak greenback overseas and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.26 against the US currency and witnessed a high of 83.23 and a low of 83.28 during intra-day trade.





The local unit settled at 83.23 (provisional), registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close.





The rupee declined on Thursday pressurised by a weak tone in the domestic markets and a rise in US Dollar. -- PTI

