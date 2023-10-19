Rishi Sunak in Tel Aviv to meet Netanyahu





"I'm very much looking forward to my meetings later with the prime minister and president and I very much hope they'll be productive meetings," Sunak said.





The UK Foreign Office updated its travel guidance on Wednesday, advising against all travel to Lebanon.

"You are advised against all travel to the whole of Lebanon. If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available," the statement read.

UK PM Rishi Sunak lands at Tel Aviv. He said the Hamas attacks were an "unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism", and reiterated that the UK stands with Israel.