NC leader elected, sworn-in as new CEC LAHDC
October 19, 2023  00:29
File image
File image
National Conference leader Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the chairman and chief executive councillor of the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, officials said. 

Akhoon was the joint candidate of the NC-Congress alliance. 

Principal district and sessions judge of Kargil, Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi, administered the oath to the newly elected chairman/CEC, the officials said. 

They said Akhoon was elected as the CEC for the term of two-and-a-half years, according to the power-sharing agreement between the alliance partners. 

Both the parties on Tuesday announced the formation of the LAHDC-Kargil, for which elections were held recently, with the power-sharing arrangement for two-and-a-half years each. 

For the second term, a Congress councillor will take over for the next two-and-a-half years. 

The NC and the Congress alliance swept the polls, which were held on October 4, by winning 12 and 10 seats. 

The BJP and independents secured two seats each. -- PTI
