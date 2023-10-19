RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi speaks to Palestinian Prez, to send aid
October 19, 2023  18:26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, 'Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.'   -- ANI
