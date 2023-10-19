Man kills self in Mumbai over quota for Marathas

Man kills self in Mumbai over quota for MarathasOctober 19, 2023 17:26
A 45-year-old Maratha quota activist allegedly committed suicide in Bandra area of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.
Sunil Kawale, a resident of Chikangaon in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district, was found hanging from pole number 4 of a flyover between Bandra and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the western part of the metropolis on Wednesday night, he said.
He hanged himself by tying himself to the electricity pole on the flyover and then jumping off, the official said.
A suicide note found near his body said he was ending his life for the sake of Maratha reservation, and the white shirt Kawale was wearing also had a message making this demand, the official informed.
"He was an active member of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been seeking quota for the community, and attended all 58 rallies organised over this demand," he said.
On being alerted, the Kherwadi police arrived at the site and sent the body for post-mortem at civic-run Sion hospital, he added.
