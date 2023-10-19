RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
John Grisham's The Exchange out in India on Oct 27
October 19, 2023  21:00
image
The Exchange, a long-awaited sequel to celebrated American author John Grisham's first bestselling book The Firm, will hit the stands in India on October 27, announced publishing house Hodder & Stoughton on Thursday.

Follow-up to Grisham's 1991 legal thriller, which catapulted his career to one of the world's favourite storytellers, The Exchange promises to take readers on a roller-coaster journey across the globe -- from New York to London and Rome to Marrakech.

It marks the return of protagonist Mitch McDeere, who has cheated death and come out the other side. 

Fifteen years ago, he stole USD 10 million from the mob and disappeared. Now, with his enemies jailed or dead, he has fought his way to the top of the biggest law firm in the world, reads the synopsis of the book.        

"Fifteen years later, and living in New York where Mitch is an international lawyer and a partner in a mega-firm. His work takes him across the globe, and not always to safe places.

"During a trip to Libya, his trusted associate is kidnapped and an execution is threatened unless an enormous ransom is paid. Only Mitch can facilitate the exchange. I hope readers have as much fun with the novel as I am writing it," said Grisham, 68, in a statement.

Translated into 45 languages, ten of his books have been adapted to films, including The Firm, The Pelican Brief and A Time To Kill

His lone work of non-fiction, The Innocent Man, was adapted into a six-part Netflix docuseries.

An avid sports fan, Grisham has also written novels about football, baseball, and in 2021, he published Sooley, a story set in the world of college basketball.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Openers gone but India in control
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Openers gone but India in control

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters, event management firms raided
Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters, event management firms raided

A judicial source said the raids were part of a probe opened into suspicion of "illegal taking of interest, favoritism and concealment" in the award of several contracts.

Modi speaks to Palestinian Prez; commits to sending aid
Modi speaks to Palestinian Prez; commits to sending aid

In a phone conversation, Modi, at the same time, shared with Abbas India's 'deep concern' over terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region.

WC: Pakistan leave out injured Zaman, fever-hit Agha for Australia game
WC: Pakistan leave out injured Zaman, fever-hit Agha for Australia game

Abdullah Shafique, who has replaced Zaman as opener, made 113 against Sri Lanka and 20 against India.

Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law
Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law

Days after an attack on a hospital in Gaza triggered global outrage, India on Thursday called for strict observance of international humanitarian law.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances