RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israelis Need More Than a Vague Demand to 'Destroy Hamas'
October 19, 2023  17:02
image
"In the darkest period of World War II, FDR and Churchill mapped out a post-war future. Now is the time for the government to present a vision of the Israel for which millions of soldiers and civilians are being asked to risk and even sacrifice their lives," says author Yuval Noah Harari. Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israel deploys hundreds of tanks, soldiers on Gaza border
Israel deploys hundreds of tanks, soldiers on Gaza border

Israeli tanks and troops mounted on armoured vehicles were deployed in the region, seeming to suggest that a ground assault on Hamas in their backyard, Gaza, could begin any time soon.

NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation
NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation

Government authorities in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra have issued a notice to NCP legislator Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is the BJP's Lok Sabha member, directing them to pay Rs 137 crore fine for...

Daewoo plans India comeback in new avatar, to launch electronics, EV
Daewoo plans India comeback in new avatar, to launch electronics, EV

Posco Daewoo, the South Korean conglomerate whose Cielo sedan and Matiz hatchback were once the pride of Indian car owners, is looking to re-enter India. And its return journey is riding on plans to sell electric bikes and e-cycles....

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends
Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends

Disappointing quarterly earnings numbers and revenue forecast from IT services company Wipro also weighed on investor sentiments. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 65,629.24 points. During the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances