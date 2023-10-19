RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Iranian woman who died in police custody gets human rights prize
October 19, 2023  15:46
image
The European Union awards the top human rights prize to Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody last year.

On 16 September 2022, the 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in a hospital in Tehran, Iran, under suspicious circumstances. 

The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran's government, arrested Amini for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards. 

The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that she had a heart attack at a police station, collapsed, and fell into a coma before being transferred to a hospital.

However, eyewitnesses, including women who were detained with Amini, reported that she was severely beaten and that she died as a result of police brutality
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Injury concern for India? Hardik Pandya limps off the field
Injury concern for India? Hardik Pandya limps off the field

India suffered an early setback in their World Cup contest against Bangladesh when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in Pune on Thursday.

Deve Gowda Sacks C M Ibrahim
Deve Gowda Sacks C M Ibrahim

Was C M Ibrahim's Rediff Interview the last straw for Deve Gowda?

Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'political pressure'
Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'political pressure'

The institute recently announced the 'Journalism for Peace' award for three independent journalists - Tora Agarwala, Safina Nabi and Sonal Pateria. The awards were scheduled to be given on October 18.

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Kuldeep, Jadeja put the brakes on Bangladesh
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Kuldeep, Jadeja put the brakes on Bangladesh

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Do Katrina-Salman Look Hot? VOTE!
Do Katrina-Salman Look Hot? VOTE!

If this teaser picture from their song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3 is any indication, the answer is a big fat YES!

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances