Iranian woman who died in police custody gets human rights prize





On 16 September 2022, the 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in a hospital in Tehran, Iran, under suspicious circumstances.





The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran's government, arrested Amini for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.





The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that she had a heart attack at a police station, collapsed, and fell into a coma before being transferred to a hospital.





However, eyewitnesses, including women who were detained with Amini, reported that she was severely beaten and that she died as a result of police brutality

The European Union awards the top human rights prize to Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody last year.