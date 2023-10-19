RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IDF says its destroyed hundreds of Hamas infra
October 19, 2023  11:07
A bombed out residential building in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces said that it destroyed "hundreds of Hamas terrorist infrastructures" over the past day.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the IDF said it "continues to attack all the time throughout the Gaza Strip", adding that it destroyed "anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructures, operational headquarters and other headquarters".

It also claims that "over ten terrorists were also eliminated".
