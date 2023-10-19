I was very blunt with Israel: Biden





He also said Israel has been "badly victimised," but it would lose credibility worldwide if it did not explore the opportunity to relieve the suffering of these people who have nowhere to go.





Israel has told 1.1 million Palestinians living in the north of Gaza to move south ahead of the possible ground operations against the Hamas militants who launched an unprecedented attack on Israel and killed more than 1,400 people on October 7.





The UN agencies have warned that an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in the besieged city of Gaza. "As they probably told you I was very blunt with the Israelis," Biden told reporters on Air Force One while on his return from Tel Aviv where he expressed America's solidarity with Israel and held crucial talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





"Look, Israel has been badly victimised. But the truth is that if they have an opportunity to relieve the suffering of people who have nowhere to go, it's what they should do. And if they don't, they'll be held accountable in ways that may be unfair," Biden said on his way back from Israel on Wednesday.

-- PTI

