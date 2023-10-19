How much foodgrain does India produce

Sign inCreate Account
Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.
'The unity among Israelis is such that the killing of the many Israelis is like a personal loss.' 'They feel as if they have lost someone from their own family. The whole of Israel is sad.'
Australian batting has not clicked as a unit so far in the World Cup, and captain Pat Cummins hoped that his batters will fire on all cylinders against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday.
India suffered an early setback in their World Cup contest against Bangladesh when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in Pune on Thursday.
Was C M Ibrahim's Rediff Interview the last straw for Deve Gowda?