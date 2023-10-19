RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hoax call warns of bomb on Gaya-Patna express
October 19, 2023  18:17
Representational image
Representational image
A hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted on the 03338 Gaya-Patna Memu Express Special train sent security officials at the Patna Junction railway station into a tizzy on Thursday. 

Security was beefed up at the Patna railway station in view of the call made to Jehanabad (Rail) SHO around 11.30 am. 

"All the coaches of the train were thoroughly checked after the train arrived at the Patna railway station but nothing was found... the call turned out to be a hoax," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra told PTI. 

Patna SP (Rail) Amritendu Shekhar Thakur told reporters that by the time the call was received, the train had already left Jehanabad railway station. 

The caller, who identified himself as Patna SSP, will soon be nabbed, he asserted.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat
New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat

Trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will be known as 'Namo Bharat', official sources said.

Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends
Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends

Disappointing quarterly earnings numbers and revenue forecast from IT services company Wipro also weighed on investor sentiments. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 65,629.24 points. During the...

Stand with Israel in its darkest hour, Sunak tells Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Stand with Israel in its darkest hour, Sunak tells Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Thursday pledged to stand with Israel in its "darkest hour" and welcomed the opening of a humanitarian corridor into Gaza as he held talks with the country's top leadership during his two-day visit to...

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Mahmudulla's late flourish props Bangladesh
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Mahmudulla's late flourish props Bangladesh

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting
India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal is set to attend a two-day meeting from October 23 at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, that would focus on finding solutions and giving the 'necessary political push' for at...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances