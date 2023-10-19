Heavy clashes in refugee camp during Israel op

Israeli forces were exchanging fire with armed terrorists in the Nur Shams refugee camp in northwestern Samaria on Thursday afternoon.





A helicopter gunship was also operating in the area, with the heavy clashes coming during Israeli operational activities to arrest wanted terrorists.





The forces arrested five wanted suspects and were continuing to operate in the refugee camp near Tulkarm.





The Israel Defence Forces said that in coordination with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police, 'wide-scale counterterrorism activity' took place across Judea and Samaria overnight Thursday, with more than 80 suspects apprehended, including 63 Hamas terrorist operatives.Israeli forces demolished the home of a Hamas terrorist in the village of Qibya, north of Modi'in.





Ahmed Yasin Jidan carried out the shooting attack in Kedumim last July that killed Staff Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, 22.





During the activity to demolish the home of the Hamas terrorist, a violent riot broke out with the Israeli forces responding with live fire. A hit was identified.





Israeli forces have arrested 524 suspects across Judea and Samaria since the Hamas assault on Gaza border communities that began on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 persons.





More than 330 of those arrested in Judea and Samaria are Hamas operatives, according to the IDF, which added that over 50 weapons have been confiscated since the start of 'Operation Swords of Iron'.





Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been trying to quell mounting protests in support of Hamas on the streets of Arab cities and towns in Judea and Samaria since the start of the Gaza war.





Palestinians clashed with PA security forces on Tuesday night in response to news reports erroneously claiming Israel destroyed a Gaza hospital in an air strike.





As Abbas returned to Ramallah from Jordan on Tuesday night, thousands of angry Palestinians rushed the Muqata compound.





Other demonstrations in Hebron and Shechem (Nablus) continued until the morning. -- ANI/TPS