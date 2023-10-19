RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hamas militants may still be in Israel: IDF
October 19, 2023  16:18
Mourners walk near to the bodies of Palestinians. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
The Israeli military says there may still be Hamas militants in Israel after the attack on October 7. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a briefing Thursday that a "terrorist was caught yesterday, trying to make his way back to Gaza."

The IDF has been trying to secure the border between Israel and Gaza, which Hamas breached on October 7, allowing armed militants to pour into Israel and mount an attack that killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands more wounded.
