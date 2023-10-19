Hamas militants may still be in Israel: IDF





The IDF has been trying to secure the border between Israel and Gaza, which Hamas breached on October 7, allowing armed militants to pour into Israel and mount an attack that killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands more wounded.

The Israeli military says there may still be Hamas militants in Israel after the attack on October 7. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a briefing Thursday that a "terrorist was caught yesterday, trying to make his way back to Gaza."