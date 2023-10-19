RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guru who allowed worship by menstruating women dies
October 19, 2023  20:04
Bangaru Adigalar
Bangaru Adigalar
Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as 'Amma', who brought in revolutionary reforms such as paving the way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, passed away near Chennai on Thursday, sources said.  

Adigalar, who was 82, is said to have suffered chest pains before his death at his residence in Melmaruvathur. He is survived by his wife and two sons.  

A striking feature of his spiritual service for over four decades was making way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples administered by him and his followers.  

In fact, women were allowed to take part in religious rituals even while they were menstruating, which is still considered a taboo by several people. 

He is revered as 'Amma' (mother) by his devotees who use red garments as a mark of Shakti worship.  

The Adhiparasakthi spiritual movement founded by Adigalar is known by the Melmaruvathur temple and its local worship groups across the state.   

Hailing from an OBC community, the spiritual leader was respected for his friendly attitude towards people. He grew in public esteem because he made worship simple and easy, and because he gave importance to women.  

He has a large following of devotees in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as in some foreign countries.  

'Amma' was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019 for his spiritual services to the nation.
