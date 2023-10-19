RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law
October 19, 2023  17:57
Days after an attack on a hospital in Gaza triggered global outrage, India on Thursday called for strict observance of international humanitarian law.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is concerned over civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation.

"We would urge strict observance of international humanitarian law," he said at his weekly media briefing while replying to questions on the attack on the hospital this week.

"We have strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel," Bagchi said, adding the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms.

On the Palestine issue, he said India reiterated its position in favour of direct negotiations for a two-state solution.

Around 470 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in the explosion on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in the attack on the Gaza hospital and that those involved in civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict should be held responsible.   -- PTI
