FIR against Yati Narsinghanand over Israel-Hamas remarks





Saraswati, head of the Dasna Devi temple at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 505(2) (statements conducing public mischief) and also the IT Act, said the police.





The FIR (first information report) was registered at the Mumbra police station on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident, they said.





The complainant alleged the 58-year-old priest made provocative comments in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in West Asia and a video containing the remarks surfaced on social media a few days ago, which prompted him to approach the police.





He claimed that Saraswati's comments have hurt religious feelings of a community and they also sought to create a divide between two social groups.





In the past, too, the Dasna Devi temple priest has hit the headlines for making offensive remarks on different issues.

