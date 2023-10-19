RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Families of hostages slam Israel's decision on aid
October 19, 2023  11:56
Pic: Kind courtesy Simon Nemtzov
As Egyptian President Al-Sisi, the US and Israel agreed to allow humanitarian aid to transfer into the Gaza territory via Egypt, family members of the Israelis being held captive by the Hamas terror group expressed anger on the decision, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

According to Israeli newspaper, 'Bring Them Home Now' organisation formed to represent families of those kidnapped said in a statement, "The decision to allow humanitarian aid to the murderers of Gaza has caused great anger among the family members."

"We remind you that children, babies, women, soldiers, men and the elderly -- some of whom have serious health issues, are wounded and shot -- are being held underground like animals without any human conditions, and the government of Israel is treating the murderers to baklava and medicine," the group said.

Egypt announced a 'sustainable' passage of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, as hundreds of aid trucks wait at the gates of the enclave.

"Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and American President Joe Biden have agreed on the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah terminal," said presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy in a statement, without specifying a date. -- ANI

Image: Dror Toar and Ben Binyamin Cohen, right, are missing since they attended the Nova festival in Israel on October 6-7, 2023. 
