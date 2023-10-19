Did Hamas use N Korean weapons on Oct 7?





Hamas has published images of their fighters with a launcher with a rocket-propelled grenade with a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7.





Weapons seized by the Israeli military and shown to journalists also included that red stripe and other design elements matching the F-7. In a background briefing with journalists Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff specifically identified the F-7 as one of the North Korean weapons it believed Hamas used in the attack.

Hamas fighters may have used North Korean weapons during their October 7 assault on Israel. Pyongyang has denied that it arms Hamas, but South Korea says weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang's F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters use against armored vehicles.