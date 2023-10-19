RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Did Hamas use N Korean weapons on Oct 7?
October 19, 2023  13:57
An Israeli strike on a residential building. Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters
An Israeli strike on a residential building. Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters
Hamas fighters may have used North Korean weapons during their October 7 assault on Israel. Pyongyang has denied that it arms Hamas, but South Korea says weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang's F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters use against armored vehicles. 

Hamas has published images of their fighters with a launcher with a rocket-propelled grenade with a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7.

Weapons seized by the Israeli military and shown to journalists also included that red stripe and other design elements matching the F-7. In a background briefing with journalists Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff specifically identified the F-7 as one of the North Korean weapons it believed Hamas used in the attack.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'LGBT people are entitled to same rights as everyone'
'LGBT people are entitled to same rights as everyone'

'Not giving a human being the basic requirement of marriage and right to institution of family merely because of their orientation is indeed against the principle of the core values of a democracy.'

Disha, Rakul, Tara... Who Is Your Desi Girl? VOTE
Disha, Rakul, Tara... Who Is Your Desi Girl? VOTE

Eight traditional styles to take notes from.

Who Is Rajnath Shaking Hands With?
Who Is Rajnath Shaking Hands With?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the Indian Army's senior-most generals before he addressed the Army Commanders' Conference at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Naga sadhu strangled to death inside Ayodhya temple
Naga sadhu strangled to death inside Ayodhya temple

A 44-year-old Naga sadhu was allegedly strangled to death in the temple premises of Ayodhya's famous Hanumangarhi temple, the police said on Thursday.

It's a cool challenge every time you face him: Phillips
It's a cool challenge every time you face him: Phillips

Aware of the dangers that spin wizard Rashid Khan poses as a bowler, New Zealand batters tried to work through his spell and were able to nullify the threat during their 149-run win over Afghanistan, said wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances