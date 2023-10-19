Delhi HC to hear Mahua Moitras plea on Friday





The plea, which was filed on October 17, is listed for hearing before Justice Sachin Datta.





Moitra, the Lok Sabha MP representing Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has sought permanent injunction against Dubey, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, social media platform X, search engine Google, YouTube and 15 media houses and to restrain them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against her.





She has also sought damages.





In her plea in the high court, Moitra denied the allegations and claimed they were designed to damage her reputation.





She has sought a direction to the defendants to take down all alleged defamatory and scurrilous content, including posts, tweets, re-tweets, caption, posted on their respective platforms against her.

