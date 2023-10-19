RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court rejects Senthil Balaji's bail plea
October 19, 2023  11:17
The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

 Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji. The judge observed that since the brother of the petitioner was absconding and the petitioner was holding the post of a Minister without portfolio, he may likely tamper with witnesses. 

 Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime. PTI
