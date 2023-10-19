China developing nukes faster than we thought: US

The Pentagon has released a report on China's military power, that says Beijing building up its nuclear weapons arsenal faster than earlier projections. It also warned that 'China may be pursuing a new intercontinental missile system using conventional arms'.





The report, titled 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China', said Beijing is 'almost certainly' learning lessons from Russia's war in Ukraine about what a future war in Taiwan might look like.





About the new intercontinental missile system, the report said, if it is fielded, it would allow Beijing 'to threaten conventional strikes against targets in the continental United States, Hawaii and Alaska'.





