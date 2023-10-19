Aid trucks via Rafah won't reach Gaza till tomorrow





US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have agreed to open up the Rafah crossing to allow up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza.





The shipment will likely not cross until Friday, Biden has said, citing road repairs.





"They're going to patch the road, they have to fill in potholes to get these trucks through. And that's going to occur - they expect it will take about eight hours tomorrow [Thursday]. So there may be nothing rolling through until... probably until Friday," he told reporters on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is back in the US after spending seven hours in the Israeli war zone Wednesday. His plane touched down at Andrews Air Force Base at 12:14 a.m. ET Thursday.