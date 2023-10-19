RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
4 Indians in Gaza, 12-13 in West Bank: MEA
October 19, 2023  19:38
image
Around 1,200 Indian nationals including 18 Nepali nationals have been brought back from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' and more flights will be planned as per the requirements, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that the government is assessing the situation in Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

Addressing a press briefing, Bagchi said, "1,200 Indians have come back in five flights under operation Ajay, including 18 Nepali nationals...We are assessing the situation and as per the requirements we will plan further flights."

He refuted any reports of Indian casualty in Gaza and said that one national is injured in the attacks.

"I thankfully have not received any report of any casualty...one Indian national had been injured and is receiving medical care and I understand her condition is now stable," he said.

The MEA spokesperson further said that around four Indian nationals are in Gaza while 12-13 nationals are in West Bank.

"There are around four Indian nationals in Gaza...we don't have exact numbers and are coordinating. There are 12-13 Indian nationals in the West Bank...It's a little tough to get out from Gaza. There are some reports that some have already got out of there, but we will wait for confirmation," he said.

Bagchi further informed that no advisory has been issued by the MEA for Lebanon as of now.

"We haven't issued any advisory for Lebanon as of now. We are monitoring the situation and will issue it accordingly if the need arises," he said.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: India openers off to flyer
ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: India openers off to flyer

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

WC: Pakistan leave out injured Zaman, fever-hit Agha for Australia game
WC: Pakistan leave out injured Zaman, fever-hit Agha for Australia game

Abdullah Shafique, who has replaced Zaman as opener, made 113 against Sri Lanka and 20 against India.

Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law
Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law

Days after an attack on a hospital in Gaza triggered global outrage, India on Thursday called for strict observance of international humanitarian law.

New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat
New rapid train service to be called NaMo Bharat

Trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will be known as 'Namo Bharat', official sources said.

Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends
Markets fall for 2nd straight session on weak global trends

Disappointing quarterly earnings numbers and revenue forecast from IT services company Wipro also weighed on investor sentiments. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 65,629.24 points. During the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances