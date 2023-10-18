Will ensure Israel has what it needs: Biden





He also asserted that the US will make sure that Israel would get what it requires to defend itself from Hamas attacks. "Americans are worried because we know there's this is not an easy field to navigate what you have to do, but the fact is that Israel as they respond to these attacks, it seems to me that have to continue to ensure that you have what you need to defend yourselves. And we're going to make sure that occurs as you know," Biden said.





Addressing a joint media briefing with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said, "We have to also bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people and it has brought them only suffering." On Tuesday's attack on the Al-Ahli hospital, Biden said he was "deeply saddened" and "outraged" and emphasised that the preliminary data says that the explosion was done by Hamas. -- ANI

United States President Joe Biden who arrived on Wednesday on an official visit to Tel Aviv backed Israel's claim that the strike on a hospital in Gaza hospital seemed to have been carried out by the "other team" in reference to Palestine terror group Hamas.