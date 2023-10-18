Will do everything to make Israel safe for Jews: Biden





"Based on the information we have seen today, it appears as a result of a rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza,' President Biden said.





"The State of Israel was born to be a safe place for Jewish people of the world. That's why it was born. Long said, if Israel didn't exist we would have to invent it. While it may not feel that way today, Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people. I promise you, we will do everything in our power to make sure that it will be," Biden said.





"Terrorists believe they could bring you down, bend your will, break your resolve but they never did and they never will. Instead, we saw incredible stories of heroism, courage, Israelis taking care of one another.." the US president said.





"A majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses innocent, innocent families in Gaza as human shields...





"Palestinian people are suffering greatly as well. I was outraged and saddened by the enormous loss of life yesterday at the hospital in Gaza. The United States unequivocally stands for the protection of civilian life during the conflict..." he said.





Among other points Biden made in his speech-statement was that Israel has agreed to let humanitarian aid flow into Gaza at his request.





The US has promised $100 million for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.





Biden also spoke about the need for a two-State solution.





And to those who are thinking of attacking Israel, his advice: "Don't. Don't. Don't."

"Scores of innocents from infants to elderly grandparents, Israelis and Americans, taken hostage. Children slaughtered, babies slaughtered, entire families massacred, raped, beheaded, bodies burned alive. Mass committed atrocities, that recall the worst ravages of ISIS unleashing pure unadulterated evil upon the world. There's no rationalizing it. No excusing it..." US President Joe Biden says in Tel Aviv, where he landed earlier in the day in solidarity with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.