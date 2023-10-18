UN condemns civilian killings in Gaza

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Gaza hospital explosion incident and said that he is 'horrified' by the killings of Palestinian civilians.





In a strong condemnation, Guterres said, 'I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn.'





'Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,' the UN posted on X on Wednesday.





'@antonioguterres after hundreds of civilians are killed in strike on hospital in Gaza on Tuesday,' it added.





In another post on X, the UN said, 'Schools are #NotATarget. Hospitals are #NotATarget. Children are #NotATarget. Civilians are #NotATarget. Humanitarians are #NotATarget.'







After an explosion that struck Gaza hospital on Tuesday and killed hundreds of people, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel Defense Forces operational systems have indicated that rockets were fired by terrorists in Gaza.