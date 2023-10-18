RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two arrested for killing dog at training centre in Bhopal
October 18, 2023  23:31
Two persons were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing a dog at a canine training centre, the police said. 

A video, showing the dog being hanged, also surfaced on social media, said Misrod police station in-charge Ratan Singh. 

The incident took place on October 9, he said, adding that the motive of the accused was not known yet. 

Neha Tiwari and Tarun Das were arrested while co-accused Ravi Malik, the owner of the dog training centre, is in jail in another case, the police official said. 

As per complainant Nikhil Jaiswal, who is a liquor contractor, he handed over his dog to the centre for training about four months ago. 

Whenever he enquired thereafter, he would be assured that training was underway, until he found that the dog was dead. 

The video which went viral on social media showed a man and a woman pulling the dog by the chain around its neck from one side of an entry gate so as to hang the animal. -- PTI
