Sikkim govt starts issuing permits to tourists to visit Tsomgo, Nathula





The Tourism department official said that even though the lower belt of the Teesta river has been affected by the flash flood the higher reaches are open for tourists.





He said the government on Wednesday started issuing permits to tourists to visit Tsomgo Lake and Nathula while Namchi, Ravangla, Pelling, Dara, West and South Sikkim are open for tourists.





The official said tourists can use the Lava, Kalimpong route to enter Sikkim as the NH10 which connects Siliguri in West Bengal with Gangtok is still blocked on the West Bengal side.





The NH 10 may be opened within a week, state PWD officials said, adding that NH 10 from Singtam to Rangpo Border is open. -- PTI

