Sensex sinks 550 points





A sluggish trend in global equity markets following lingering geopolitical worries also sapped the risk appetite of investors, traders said.





After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 551.07 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 65,877.02. During the day, it fell 585.99 points or 0.88 per cent to 65,842.10. The Nifty declined 140.40 points or 0.71 per cent to 19,671.10.

Equity benchmark index Sensex tumbled 551 points to close below the 66,000 level on Wednesday due to profit-taking in banking, financial and energy stocks amid a sharp jump in global crude oil prices.