Same-sex marriage: SC takes around 2 hours to read out operative part of judgements
October 18, 2023  01:14
It took the Supreme Court almost two hours on Tuesday to pronounce the four separate judgements in the same-sex marriage case. 

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud assembled at around 10:52 am and the pronouncement over verdicts commenced after a couple of minutes. 

The operative parts of the four judgements penned by the CJI, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice PS Narasimha were read out till 12.42 pm. -- PTI
