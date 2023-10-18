Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.27 against US dollar





However, fresh foreign capital inflows and a weak greenback against major rivals overseas favoured the rupee and restricted the loss, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.24 against the dollar and traded in a narrow range of 83.23 to 83.27.





It finally settled at 83.27 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a loss of 2 paise over its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.25 against the US dollar. -- PTI

