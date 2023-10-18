RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.27 against US dollar
October 18, 2023  18:55
The rupee settled 2 paise lower at 83.27 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking negative cues from domestic equity markets amid surging crude oil prices overseas. 

However, fresh foreign capital inflows and a weak greenback against major rivals overseas favoured the rupee and restricted the loss, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.24 against the dollar and traded in a narrow range of 83.23 to 83.27. 

It finally settled at 83.27 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a loss of 2 paise over its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.25 against the US dollar. -- PTI
