Priority section of RRTS Corridor to be opened for public on Oct 21: Sources

Priority section of RRTS Corridor to be opened for public on Oct 21: SourcesOctober 18, 2023 00:35
The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration, official sources said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this section on October 20.
The priority section, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.
"A day after the inauguration of the priority section, passengers services are slated to begin from October 21 morning.
'RAPIDX' trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. Initially, trains will be available every 15 minutes, though the frequency can be increased on a requirement basis in future," an official source said.
Every RAPIDX train will have six coaches, including a premium coach.
One coach in every 'RAPIDX' train is reserved for women, it is the coach next to the premium coach. Also, there are reserved seats for women, specially-abled and senior citizens in other coaches, the sources said. -- PTI