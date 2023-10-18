Priority section of RRTS Corridor to be opened for public on Oct 21: Sources





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this section on October 20.





The priority section, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.





"A day after the inauguration of the priority section, passengers services are slated to begin from October 21 morning.





'RAPIDX' trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. Initially, trains will be available every 15 minutes, though the frequency can be increased on a requirement basis in future," an official source said.





Every RAPIDX train will have six coaches, including a premium coach.





One coach in every 'RAPIDX' train is reserved for women, it is the coach next to the premium coach. Also, there are reserved seats for women, specially-abled and senior citizens in other coaches, the sources said. -- PTI

