Odisha resident arrested on charges of kidnapping girl





The police arrested Simsha on Monday night following a complaint lodged by the child's family.





The locals apprehended him after he was allegedly found carrying the girl who was playing with other children.





During interrogation, the accused said that his intention was to steal a mobile phone and not to kidnap, police said.





However, based on the family's complaint, the police have registered a case for kidnapping. -- PTI

The Kerala police arrested a 35-year-old man hailing from Odisha for allegedly attempting to kidnap a two-and-a-half-year-old girl of a migrant couple in Perumbavoor near Kochi.