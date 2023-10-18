Nuh violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan gets bail





Khan, who was arrested on September 15, was released on interim bail on October 3.





The court had granted Khan interim bail till October 18 in two cases registered at Nagina police station, and on Wednesday he got regular bail in both the cases, the police said, adding he was accused of provoking people and inciting violence.





Four FIRs were registered against the Ferozepur Jhirka MLA.





He had earlier been granted bail in two other cases by another court here, his counsel Tahir Hussain Devla said. Devla said that the hearing on Wednesday was held in the court of additional district and sessions judge Ajay Sharma.





"After hearing on regular bail plea (of the legislator), the court granted regular bail to him in the two cases," said Devla. -- PTI

