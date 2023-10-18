RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDA cadet who suffered head injury in boxing competition dies at Pune hospital
October 18, 2023  19:37
File image
A National Defence Academy cadet died on Wednesday, two days after he sustained a head injury during the inter squadron boxing competition, a defence release said. 

The squadron cadet captain Pratham Mahale, a native of Maharashtra, had joined the academy in 2021 as a part of the 145th course. 

"While taking part in the inter-squadron boxing competition on October 16, the cadet sustained a head injury. He underwent surgery for internal bleeding in the head at the Command Hospital, Pune. However, despite the best efforts, the cadet could not be revived. He succumbed to the injury at 5 am on October 18," as per the release. 

The mortal remains of the cadet were provided with full military honours at the NDA, Khadakwasla, wherein a wreath was laid by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, commandant, National Defence Academy, it said. -- PTI
