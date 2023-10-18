Man held for attacking Jewish synagogue in Berlin





The incident is now being investigated by German security agencies, CNN reported.





The Berlin police said on 'X' that the incident took place at around 3:45 am local time at the synagogue on Brunnenstrabe Street in Berlin's central district of Mitte.





The police said that the flaming bottles smashed on the pavement before dying out, the police said.





The police arrested a 30-year-old man who rode an e-scooter along the street and threw it away before running towards the synagogue.





The man resisted arrest and shouted anti-Israel slogans as officers tried to apprehend him, the police added.





As per the police, Germany's state level security agency, the state office for the protection of the constitution, is investigating the incident.





The incident was condemned by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took to X, wrote: "Attacks against Jewish institutions, violent riots on our streets - this is inhumane, disgusting and cannot be tolerated."





"Antisemitism has no place in Germany. My thanks go to the security forces, especially in this situation," he further wrote. -- ANI

