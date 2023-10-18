RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS ethics panel summons BJP's Dubey, Dehadrai
October 18, 2023  12:16
Mahua Moitra, the complainant
The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on Wednesday asked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it for "oral evidence" on October 26 in connection with his allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. 

"Oral evidence of Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by him against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP...," the subject of the Lok Sabha secretariat communication to him read. 

The letter sent by a secretariat official said, "I am directed to state that the Committee on Ethics has decided to hear you in the above matter, in person, on Thursday, 26 October, 2023..."     

Moitra has also approached the Delhi high court seeking to restrain Dubey, Dehadrai and several social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any alleged fake and defamatory content against her. 

In his complaint against Moitra to Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla, Dubey had cited "irrefutable evidence" he had received from advocate Dehadrai to attack her.  
