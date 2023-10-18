RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv
October 18, 2023  13:39
United States President Joe Biden has arrived in Tel Aviv, amid Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog receive him at Ben Gurion Airport.   -- ANI
